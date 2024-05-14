I’m Excited to Tell You About our NEW Email Newsletter

At Potomac Local News, we are committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of local news, events, and happenings in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Our daily email newsletter, sent to 15,000 opt-in recipients, is a vital resource for the community, ensuring that both residents and businesses start their day informed.

Each weekday now features specific themes and topics to provide our subscribers with a well-rounded and informative experience.

Monday:

Manassas News

Pet News

Fun Event of the Day

Tuesday:

Transportation News

Politics

Fun Event of the Day

Wednesday:

Prince William County News

Non-profit Spotlight

Fun Event of the Day

Thursday:

Restaurant and Features News

Fun Event of the Day

Friday:

Fredericksburg & Stafford County News

Fun Event of the Day

Plus, all of the original news reporting you’ve come to expect from Potomac Local.

Now is the best time to become a sponsor of our new email newsletter, which is opened by nearly 4,000 readers daily and has an impressive 26% open rate.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Your Logo is prominently displayed at the top of the email (see how it looks)

Headline and informative narrative showcasing the sponsor’s message

A prominent, engaging photo

Direct link to the sponsor’s website, enhancing traffic and potential business opportunities

Choose a 12-Month Package:

Includes both Primary and Secondary Sponsorship one day per month

Total Cost: $248 per month for 12 months

Choose a 6-Month Package:

Includes both Primary and Secondary Sponsorship one day per month

Total Cost: $285 per month for 6 months

Sponsor for the day:

Total cost: $327

Contact me today to see your message in our newsletter tomorrow.