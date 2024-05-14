I’m Excited to Tell You About our NEW Email Newsletter

At Potomac Local News, we are committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of local news, events, and happenings in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Our daily email newsletter, sent to 15,000 opt-in recipients, is a vital resource for the community, ensuring that both residents and businesses start their day informed.
Each weekday now features specific themes and topics to provide our subscribers with a well-rounded and informative experience.
Monday:
- Manassas News
- Pet News
- Fun Event of the Day
Tuesday:
- Transportation News
- Politics
- Fun Event of the Day
Wednesday:
- Prince William County News
- Non-profit Spotlight
- Fun Event of the Day
Thursday:
- Restaurant and Features News
- Fun Event of the Day
Friday:
- Fredericksburg & Stafford County News
- Fun Event of the Day
Plus, all of the original news reporting you’ve come to expect from Potomac Local.
Now is the best time to become a sponsor of our new email newsletter, which is opened by nearly 4,000 readers daily and has an impressive 26% open rate.
Sponsorship Opportunities
- Your Logo is prominently displayed at the top of the email (see how it looks)
- Headline and informative narrative showcasing the sponsor’s message
- A prominent, engaging photo
- Direct link to the sponsor’s website, enhancing traffic and potential business opportunities
Choose a 12-Month Package:
- Includes both Primary and Secondary Sponsorship one day per month
- Total Cost: $248 per month for 12 months
Choose a 6-Month Package:
Includes both Primary and Secondary Sponsorship one day per month
- Total Cost: $285 per month for 6 months
Sponsor for the day:
- Total cost: $327
Contact me today to see your message in our newsletter tomorrow.