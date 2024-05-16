Lane Ranger: Happenings ‘round mile marker 155

Well, partner, if the weather holds up, there’s gonna be some northbound lane closures on I-95 this Friday night, May 17. If things don’t pan out, they’ll give it another go on Saturday night, May 18. This here’s happening ‘round mile marker 155, between the Dale City Truck-Only Safety Rest Area North and Cardinal Drive, all thanks to some work on the Powells Creek bridge, according to the folks at the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Here’s how it’s gonna shake out (one lane’ll always be open, so don’t fret too much):

– From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 17, they’re closin’ down one lane.

– Then from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 18th, it’ll be down to two lanes closed.

– Come 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, it’ll go back to one lane closed.

If they need more time:

– On Saturday, May 18, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., one lane’ll be closed.

– From 11 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 19, two lanes’ll be closed.

– Finally, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 19, one lane’ll be closed again.

Once they’re all done, the northbound lanes will be shifted left along the bridge over Powells Creek until summer rolls around.

Folks should be ready for delays and might want to think about takin’ another route.

These closures are for the last bit of millin’ and pavin’, plus puttin’ down permanent stripes on the northbound lanes as part of the I-95 over Powells Creek Bridge Rehabilitation Project. This here project is all about makin’ things safer and stretchin’ the life of the northbound and southbound lanes over Powells Creek. Those bridges were first built way back in 1963, fixed up in 1976, and widened in 1981 and 1996.

They’re mendin’ steel beams, concrete abutments and piers, replacin’ bearings, closin’ deck joints, and givin’ the bridges a fresh coat of paint. Plus, they’re resurfacin’ the deck of the northbound lanes bridge. They aim to wrap this up by summer.