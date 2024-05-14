Mom’s Boutique Gets a Makeover

The Virginia Women and Family Support Centers’ Mom’s Boutique provides support to mothers and their families, offering an array of items and services to meet their needs.

In an effort to create a welcoming environment for mothers, the Virginia Women’s and Family Support Center Mom’s Boutique, located at 14019 Glenkirk Road in Gainesville, underwent a transformation with the support of Keller Williams’ RED Day of Service on May 9. According to an email sent to Potomac Local from an organization spokeswoman, the Mom’s Boutique will allow women to relax and feel at ease while shopping for essentials for themselves and their children.

The organization provides diapers, wipes, gently used or new clothing items, including onesies and pajamas, and a variety of hygiene products like baby soap, shampoo, lotion, and diaper rash cream. It also provides feeding supplies like bottles and sippy cups and, depending on donations, baby gear such as strollers, car seats, and high chairs.

Mom’s Boutique is also focused on offering support programs tailored to the needs of women in the community.

Virginia Women and Family Support Center, formerly known as Carried To Full Term, is expanding its services and spaces to address homelessness among women, children, and families with a holistic approach.

With the support of the community, the Virginia Women and Family Support Centers’ Mom’s Boutique aims to continue its mission of ending homelessness for women and families, providing vital resources and support to those in need. The center is open every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

As of March 1, 2024, VAWFSC acquired three additional spaces, for a total of three properties – Haymarket, Gainesville, and Manassas. With this expansion, the non-profit looks forward to housing 18+ pregnant mothers and their families.

Potomac Local features a non-profit organization each week. Do you know of a non-profit doing great work to serve our communities? Let us know!

If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!