Inaugural Schools Sports Fair Saturday, June 1, 2024

The Inaugural Prince William County Public Schools Sports Fair is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a showcase of athletic opportunities within the public school system.

“All VHSL sports will be featured at the PWCS Sports Fair,” said school division spokeswoman Megan Silas. “This includes cheerleading, cross country, golf, field hockey, football, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, swimming, wrestling, baseball, crew, lacrosse, softball, soccer, tennis, and track.”

When asked about the participation of schools and teams from PWCS, Silas mentioned, “We’re still organizing the event, but we’ve heard from numerous middle and high schools who will be represented. The event is free and open to all Prince William County Public Schools rising fifth-grade, middle, and high school students.”

Attendees can expect interactive booths for each featured sport, with coaches and student-athletes on hand to provide information and answer questions. In addition to sports exhibits, there will be a DJ, food trucks, and giveaways.

Regarding language accessibility, Silas assured, “Interpreters fluent in each of our nine core languages – Arabic, Chinese, Dari/Farsi, Korean, Pashto, Spanish, Urdu, and Vietnamese – will be available on-site.”

Silas expressed hopes of turning the sports fair into an annual event, stating, “One of the Department of Student Activities’ strategic plan goals is to increase participation in sports throughout the division. We believe this event will help promote sports available in our schools and get more students interested in playing sports. Moving forward, we hope to incorporate community partners in future sports fairs.”

The fair will take place at the Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, at Independent Hill.