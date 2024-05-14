‘A’ Street Bruins dance the night away with help from local restaurants

Forest Park High School’s special education students, affectionately known as the ‘A’ Street Bruins, recently enjoyed a memorable evening at their annual prom, organized by Special Education teacher Ashley Tayon. The event, held on Saturday, May 11, was a celebration of the students’ achievements throughout the year, complete with music, dancing, and delicious food.

Ashley Tayon, who leads the ‘A’ Street Bruins, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her students’ accomplishments. “Each year, we come together for a night of recognition and fun,” she said. “It’s a chance for our students to dress up and enjoy themselves in a glamorous setting.”

This year’s prom, themed “A Night Under The Big Top,” transformed Forest Park High School’s cafeteria into a colorful circus extravaganza. With the help of local vendors and restaurants, including Crimson Coward, Nando’s, and Olive Garden, among others, over $1,000 worth of food and desserts were provided, ensuring that the students and their families had a memorable culinary experience.

Preparations for the event began weeks in advance, with students and staff working diligently to create decorations that fit the circus theme. “It felt like we were inside a circus tent,” Tayon said. “The atmosphere was lively and festive, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.”

The prom also featured music from DJ Mr. D, who kept the dance floor packed with his selection of tunes. Additionally, a photo booth provided by Flick It Up Photos allowed students to capture special memories of the evening.

One of the event’s highlights was the contribution from Kona Ice, who provided a jockey box that perfectly complemented the circus theme. “Kona Ice has always been a huge supporter of us,” Tayon noted. “Their generosity added an extra layer of fun to the festivities.”

Tayon expressed her gratitude for the support received and the opportunity to create lasting memories for her students.