Woodbridge man dies in motorcycle crash

Fairfax County police: Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Newington.

This morning around 5:18 a.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Rolling Road near Delong Drive in Newington involving a 2003 Honda 1300. The motorcyclist, Cornell Parish III, 32, of Woodbridge was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Preliminarily, detectives believe that a BMW sedan may have been involved in the crash based on evidence found at the scene. Detectives are actively investigating the crash’s circumstances and if speed or alcohol were factors.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web –Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

There have been 12 traffic crash fatalities in the county to date in 2024. In 2023, there were 6 traffic crash fatalities year to date.