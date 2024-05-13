Service Authority Names Science & Engineering Fair Winners

The Prince William County Service Authority has recently recognized the achievements of 11 middle and high school students from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park for their outstanding submissions in the 2024 Prince William-Manassas Regional Science & Engineering Fair.

Teaming up annually with Prince William County Schools, the Service Authority reviews water- and wastewater-related projects in the Science & Engineering Fair, singling out exceptional endeavors for Service Authority Organizational Awards. The winners of this year’s student competition were presented with cash prizes and accolades during the May 9 Service Authority Board of Directors meeting.

Among the honored students is Lily Lu from Ronald Reagan Middle School, who clinched First Place in the Middle Division with her project titled “The Effect of Different Types of Bivalve Shell Filtration on Stream Water Quality.” Lily delved into the efficacy of bivalve shell filtration, specifically examining oysters, clams, and mussels, and their impact on enhancing stream water quality.

In the Senior Division, Dylan Borek, Josh Rizer, and Izidor Yatsevich of The Governor’s School at Innovation Park secured First Place with their project investigating “The Effects of Ocean Acidification and Ultraviolet Radiation on Spirulina major.”

Michelle Miranda, the Service Authority’s Community Outreach Supervisor, praised the exceptional talent of these young scientists, emphasizing the dedication, expertise, and hard work demonstrated in each project. Miranda expressed the Service Authority’s commitment to nurturing the passion of every student for water quality treatment and environmental stewardship.

The complete list of winners includes:

Middle Division:

– First Place: Lily Lu, Ronald Reagan Middle School

– Second Place: Aysha Jafar & Salma Jafar, Ronald Reagan Middle School

– Third Place: Erin Jansen, The Nokesville School

– General Manager’s Awards: Zoey Davis, Marsteller Middle School

Senior Division:

– First Place: Dylan Borek, Josh Rizer & Izidor Yatsevich, The Governor’s School at Innovation Park

– Second Place: Andrew Funk & Sofia Wojcik, The Governor’s School at Innovation Park

– Third Place: Jocelyn Ellis, Osbourn Park High School

The dedication and ingenuity displayed by these students underscore the innovative potential within our local educational community.