Mom always knew best

Mom always had a knack for seeing through our schemes, didn’t she? Like most mothers, she had an uncanny ability to uncover the truth, whether it was about your mischievous adventures with your little brother, your school report card, or the wild tales spun by crazy Uncle Jim.
In the same vein, Potomac Local is committed to keeping our community informed. With 14 years of dedicated service to our community, we’ve honed our skills in uncovering local happenings, cultivating reliable sources, and delivering timely news updates.
This past week, we’ve shared stories that are enough to raise the eyebrows of any curious mother.
- This concerning incident at Quantico Marine Corps Base would earn a disapproving headshake from any mother.
- Dumfries’ extravagant over-budget splurge on its 275th-anniversary gala would surely cause an eye roll from Mom.
- Germanna’s proud moment of graduating nearly 900 students, a milestone any mother would beam with pride over.
- And the introduction of new restaurants in our area, offering exciting culinary prospects that would pique your mom’s interest.
Every day, we strive to serve our community with integrity and diligence. But we can’t do it alone. Our members play a crucial role in funding our investigative reporting and ensuring we’re there to cover the next breaking story.
This Mother’s Day, honor the woman who always sought the truth and supported your endeavors by giving her a gift that reflects those values—a membership supporting trusted, independent local news.
Consider a Potomac Local Gift Membership—an offering that not only keeps your mom informed but also supports the journalism she values, or get your own membership today!
Happy Mother’s Day,
Uriah Kiser
Founder, Owner, Publisher
Potomac Local News