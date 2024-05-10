Man Rescued Near Lake Jackson Dam After Fall

Rescue crews pulled a man to safety after he fell near the Lake Jackson Dam near Manassas.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 5:53 p.m., emergency response units were dispatched to attend to an injury incident near the shoreline of the Occoquan River, close to the Lake Jackson Dam.

Upon arrival, responders recognized the necessity for additional units equipped for high-angle rescues, given the challenging terrain required to safely extricate the injured individual from the riverbank.

Supplemental support from both Prince William County and the Manassas Fire Department swiftly arrived at the scene to assist. Meanwhile, crews already on the scene administered essential emergency medical treatment for the injuries suffered by the patient, who had fallen while attempting to cross the river.

Eventually, crews placed the patient was carefully secured onto a stretcher. Employing a haul system, emergency personnel pulled the victim from the riverbank. Following the successful extraction, the patient was taken via medevac helicopter to a nearby trauma center for further evaluation and medical attention.