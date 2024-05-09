On the Move

Russell Smith of Stafford was among the 368 Lewis University student-athletes honored for academic excellence on April 22 with the Brother David Delahanty, FSC Award at the Convocation Hall located on the Romeoville Campus.

Incoming students have enrolled at McDaniel College as members of the Class of 2028. This list includes students who have deposited as of May 3, 2024. Micah Hagander and Sydney Turner of Stafford.

The following people were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Yanyna Yaich of Woodbridge at the University of West Alabama and Nina Buckley of Montclair at George Mason University.

The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2024 during upcoming Commencement ceremonies. Abigail McQuillan, of Gainesville, is a candidate for a BS Biology, and Sarah Heaton, of Gainesville, is a candidate for a BS Biomedical Physiology and BS Biology.

More than 100 military awards and scholarships were presented to University of North Georgia cadets at the March Military Awards Ceremony and a pair of April events during Alumni Weekend. Cadet Mark Alexander from Stafford received the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard.

Mckenna Connelly of Stafford was among the 1,931 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester.