Published May 9, 2024 at 2:15PM | Updated May 9, 2024 at 2:49PM

Dean Park Lane in Manassas has been cordoned off due to a significant police presence, leaving residents and parents concerned about the safety of Dean Elementary School students. Authorities have enacted a “shelter-in-place” protocol at the school as a precautionary measure, but details regarding the cause remain scarce.

Concerns escalated when the nearby Martin K. Alloy Boys and Girls Club announced it would also be on lockdown surrounding the situation.

Manassas police posted the following to their X account: “Dean Park Lane is shut down due to a high police presence for an investigation. Dean Elementary School, due to its close proximity, has been put in a “shelter in place” status as a precaution.

The decision to initiate a shelter-in-place protocol indicates that authorities believe there may be a potential threat in the area, prompting them to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and residents.

The exact nature of the incident remains undisclosed, leaving parents, staff, and community members anxiously awaiting further information. The police have urged everyone to remain calm and cooperative while they work to resolve the situation.

Potomac Local News will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as soon as new information emerges.

Meanwhile, The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a reported bomb threat at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center near Manassas. As of now, no explosive devices have been located on the premises.

One individual has been detained in connection with the incident, and precautionary measures are being implemented. Residents and visitors in the area should anticipate a sustained police presence as investigations continue.