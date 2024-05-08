NOVA holds commencement ceremony May 12

Northern Virginia Community College: Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) will proudly host its 58th commencement ceremony to celebrate the remarkable dedication and achievements of this year’s graduating Nighthawks as they fulfill their dreams of higher education.

When : 1 p.m., Sunday, May 12.

: 1 p.m., Sunday, May 12. Where : George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena (4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax).

: George Mason University’s EagleBank Arena (4500 Patriot Circle, Fairfax). Commencement Speaker: JR Bontrager, director of technology at 3D Herndon.

JR Bontrager is an inspiring example of resilience and determination. At 46, he recently returned to NOVA, where he is studying engineering while also working full time as director of technology at 3D Herndon. As this year’s commencement speaker, JR is eager to share his personal journey, hoping to inspire others to take advantage of NOVA at any age or stage in their careers. Access to continuous education, he argues, is especially crucial in today’s dynamic and ever-evolving workplace.

An artist by nature, JR has a gift for designing and crafting creative solutions. At 3D Herndon, he specializes in 3D design, printing and scanning. The company is known for its innovative projects, including:

Adaptive prosthetics for medical use.

Renderings of ancient bones in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution.

Other cutting-edge product designs for a range of clients.

Beyond his work, JR is an advocate for individuals with multiple sclerosis (MS), a cause close to his heart due to his own battle with the condition. He loves leveraging his engineering expertise and passion for technology to improve the lives of others.

NOVA’s Commencement Ceremony:

Will be live streamed Livestream | Northern Virginia Community College (nvcc.edu).

Will be recorded and closed-captioned for viewing purposes.

Will be made available on the NOVA website.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the Spring 2024 Commencement page.