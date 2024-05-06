Opinion: Proposed Historic Ferry Farm to Cannon Ridge Waterfall Riverfront Trail Promises Public Access to Stunning Natural Wonder in South Stafford

“This Natural Waterfall [in south Stafford] is one of the features that will be along the proposed Historic Ferry Farm to Cannon Ridge Waterfall Riverfront Trail. The waterfall is on over 1,000 acres of Conservation Easement riverfront land that runs for miles upstream on the Stafford side of the River into four Counties. Currently, there is no public access to the Waterfall except by boat on the Rappahannock River. The proposed trail would finally provide Public Access to the Conservation land.”

“We must secure access to the easement land before the developers try to create private access to the public lands. The Trails need to be Free to Stafford and Fredericksburg Residents. We should also give Spotsylvania the option to buy in as a regional park.”

— Joe Brito, Stafford

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