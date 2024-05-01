VDOT hosts Hybrid Public Information meeting regarding Route 28

Published May 1, 2024 at 9:32AM | Updated October 2, 2024 at 8:34AM

Virginia Department of Transportation: The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a hybrid public information meeting Thursday, May 2 on planned innovative intersection improvements along Route 28 (Centreville Road) between Manassas Drive (Route 213) and Spruce Street based on recommendations from the Centreville Road (Route 28) STARS Study. The project aims to improve safety, operations, and pedestrian accessibility and mobility.

The Route 28 intersections at Maplewood Drive and Browns Lane will be converted to restricted crossing U-turns (RCUTs) and a median U-turn (MUT) will be constructed between Birch Street and Spruce Street.

Other project improvements include:

Extending the southbound Route 28 left-turn/u-turn lane at Blooms Quarry Lane.

Installing concrete medians between Spruce Street and Browns Lane, and reconstructing medians between Browns Lane and Manassas Drive.

Adding and reconstructing sidewalks with grass buffers along southbound Route 28 between Spruce Street and Old Centreville Road, and along northbound Route 28 between Blooms Quarry Lane and Browns Lane.

Constructing and upgrading curb ramps

Striping new crosswalks

Enhancing drainage and stormwater management

Participate:

Stop by between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Manassas Park City Hall Governing Body Chambers, 100 Park Central Plaza, Manassas Park, to view displays and talk with project staff.

Join the meeting virtually at 7 p.m. when the presentation begins.

If you do not wish to register virtually via the above link, you may join by phone at 434-230-0065 (use the following access code/PIN when prompted: 747-854-650#).

Give Feedback through May 30:

Provide comments at the meeting.

Fill out the online comment form on the project webpage.

Email [email protected] (please put “Route 28 Innovative Intersections” in the subject line).

Mail comments to Ms. Hong Ha, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax.

The meeting video recording and PDF presentation will be posted online at vdot.virginia.gov/28Innovative.

Prince William County has advised members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors may attend the meeting. No votes will be taken at the event and County business will not be transacted.