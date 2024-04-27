The City of Manassas honors community volunteers

City of Manassas Press Release: The City of Manassas honored eight volunteers for their extraordinary contributions to the community in 2023 during a volunteer reception and dinner on Tuesday, April 23.

Those honored are:

Myra Brent , a member of the Architectural Review Board, for her recent efforts to save the Cottage House on Jefferson Street, which was an original building of the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth. When she noticed that the current owner of the Cottage House was planning to demolish the structure to provide access to a new electric transmission line, she alerted City staff. Thanks to her efforts in recognizing the importance of this building, the owner will adjust the project and save the structure.

, a member of the Architectural Review Board, for her recent efforts to save the Cottage House on Jefferson Street, which was an original building of the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth. When she noticed that the current owner of the Cottage House was planning to demolish the structure to provide access to a new electric transmission line, she alerted City staff. Thanks to her efforts in recognizing the importance of this building, the owner will adjust the project and save the structure. Harriet Carter , a Beautification Committee member who has generously shared her knowledge of plants and advocated for the use of native plants in our green spaces. You can often find Harriet getting her hands dirty in gardens at Liberia, Annaburg, and the Master Gardeners Teaching Garden—which use native plants, of course—or helping to create holiday greenery baskets for Historic Downtown with her own donated greens.

, a Beautification Committee member who has generously shared her knowledge of plants and advocated for the use of native plants in our green spaces. You can often find Harriet getting her hands dirty in gardens at Liberia, Annaburg, and the Master Gardeners Teaching Garden—which use native plants, of course—or helping to create holiday greenery baskets for Historic Downtown with her own donated greens. Mike Crump , a Visitor Center volunteer who takes the initiative, volunteers for special events, and contributes to the Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) newsletter. As a true ambassador for our City, he greets all our visitors warmly, tells them about our rich history, and promotes and recommends our local businesses and restaurants.

, a Visitor Center volunteer who takes the initiative, volunteers for special events, and contributes to the Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) newsletter. As a true ambassador for our City, he greets all our visitors warmly, tells them about our rich history, and promotes and recommends our local businesses and restaurants. Yvonne Greenberg , a Beautification Committee member who participated in 61 trash cleanups in the City last year. She not only takes to the streets for the sole purpose of collecting trash, but she makes the best use of her time and picks up trash while walking home from appointments. She also helps weed the garden at Annaburg Manor and Liberia House and lends a hand beautifying downtown businesses with plants and flowers.

, a Beautification Committee member who participated in 61 trash cleanups in the City last year. She not only takes to the streets for the sole purpose of collecting trash, but she makes the best use of her time and picks up trash while walking home from appointments. She also helps weed the garden at Annaburg Manor and Liberia House and lends a hand beautifying downtown businesses with plants and flowers. Robyn Johnson , who, as a member of the Advisory Board to Social Services, engaged local faith leaders, participated in shelter training, and supported Child Abuse Prevention Month and Christmas in July events. She supports Social Services in its goal of helping Manassas residents achieve safety, independence, and overall well-being by connecting with people from all walks of life and creating a positive and inclusive community atmosphere, whether as a Board member, church member, or Delta Sigma Theta sorority volunteer.

, who, as a member of the Advisory Board to Social Services, engaged local faith leaders, participated in shelter training, and supported Child Abuse Prevention Month and Christmas in July events. She supports Social Services in its goal of helping Manassas residents achieve safety, independence, and overall well-being by connecting with people from all walks of life and creating a positive and inclusive community atmosphere, whether as a Board member, church member, or Delta Sigma Theta sorority volunteer. For over 15 years, Pete Rockx has answered calls as an Emergency Medical Technician, served in various administrative roles, and has had a hand in managing almost every need the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad has faced. He managed the renovation of Hutton Hall, and the transition of operations from Center Street–where the Squad had been since the 1960s–to the new Fire and Rescue Station on Dumfries Road. He is not only ready to fill in for others, but he is ready with a wrench to fix leaking water fountains, and a shovel to landscape the grounds.

has answered calls as an Emergency Medical Technician, served in various administrative roles, and has had a hand in managing almost every need the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad has faced. He managed the renovation of Hutton Hall, and the transition of operations from Center Street–where the Squad had been since the 1960s–to the new Fire and Rescue Station on Dumfries Road. He is not only ready to fill in for others, but he is ready with a wrench to fix leaking water fountains, and a shovel to landscape the grounds. Ross Snare, IV , Chair of the Airport Commission, Manassas Business Council, Treasurer of HMI, and ex officio member of the Economic Development Authority, helps organize and align the resources of outside employers and non-profits. His engagement with some of the City’s most critical and active economic development-related committees brings resources and work plans into better alignment.

, Chair of the Airport Commission, Manassas Business Council, Treasurer of HMI, and ex officio member of the Economic Development Authority, helps organize and align the resources of outside employers and non-profits. His engagement with some of the City’s most critical and active economic development-related committees brings resources and work plans into better alignment. Sheila Sunday, a Manassas Museum volunteer, is the face of the City for visitors from all over the world, guiding visitors to Museum resources and also destinations throughout the City. Her enthusiasm for greeting and orienting visitors to the Museum’s new spaces, and her willingness to help with additional projects or tasks makes her a role model for other volunteers.

The annual Volunteer Reception honors volunteers who support the City in a variety of roles. About 200 volunteers attended, representing various boards, commissions and committees, those assisting with the Police and Fire and Rescue Departments, and those working on Beautification, Parks, Culture and Recreation initiatives.