Prince William Fire and Rescue respond to fires at school, home

Prince William fire and rescue units responded to a residential fire on Merrily Way on April 22, and a fire at Loch Lomond Elementary School on April 20, 2024. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue:

House Fire

Monday, April 22, 2024

4:16 AM

Earlier this morning fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 15500 blk of Merrily Way (22193) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke showing on the rear side of the single-family home. Due to the quick actions of a neighbor and a police officer, the occupants were safely out of the home when crews arrived. The neighbor attempted to wake the occupants up by using a car horn, arriving shortly afterwards, a Prince William County Police Officer, knocking feverishly on the front door alerted the occupants. The police officer then assisted the family out of the building. The structure sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The Building Official determined the home to be unsafe to occupy, displacing 2 adults and 1 child. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started outside the home and spread into the structure. The fire was ignited by improper discarded smoking materials.

School Fire

Saturday, April 20, 2024

9:07 AM

This morning fire and rescue units were dispatched to Loch Lomond Elementary School (7900 blk Augusta Road) for a report of smoke coming from one of the school’s trailers. Crews arrived with smoke showing from a trailer. Extinguishment quickly followed. No injuries were reported. The classroom trailer was not being used for instructional purposes but rather for general storage. There will be no disruption to school activities. School officials were on the scene. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was ignited by an electrical failure within a wall structure.