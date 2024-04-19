Weekend parking resumes in Stafford commuter lot

Virginia Department of Transportation: Weekend parking can resume at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Park and Ride commuter lot on Staffordboro Boulevard, near the Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) and Mine Road intersection in Stafford County.

The lot will be open for all users on the weekends of April 20-21 and April 27-28.

Crews were able to substantially complete work to repaint most parking space lines and pavement markings during the weekend of April 13-14. Crews will return to finish several spot locations, but the lot can remain open at all times.