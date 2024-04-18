Warm front brings mild weather, shower chances | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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A stable atmosphere blankets the region as a long-lived outflow boundary pushes south and eastward. Radar echoes near the Mason-Dixon Line hint at light shower activity, but forecasters predict minimal impact from these isolated showers.

This weak cold front, currently spanning central West Virginia to western Pennsylvania, is forecasted to pass through by midday, bringing northwesterly winds and gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. This downsloping effect will usher in warm mid-April temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Mid-Atlantic. Cooler conditions are anticipated along the Allegheny Front and northeastern Maryland, where highs will hover in the mid to upper 60s.

As evening approaches, winds will shift to an east-northeastern direction, reintroducing marine stratus and leading to a cooler night compared to recent days. Lows will be mainly in the mid- to upper 40s. Shower chances are expected to hold off until after sunrise on Friday.

Forecast Summary: