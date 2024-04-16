Join Electrical Alliance: Electricians, apprentices and helpers needed!

Earn top dollar with full benefits!
When you join the Electrical Alliance, you get to contribute to the biggest projects in the area, all while earning top dollar and employer-paid benefits.
As an Electrical Alliance worker, you get a Salary Range $11.50 — $54.00/Hour, Paid Apprenticeship, Continuing education to advance within the industry, Safer working conditions and top-tier safety training, Full Family medical care, eye care, dental care, and EAP programs, Paid time off, and Employer Paid Retirement Benefits: Pensions and Annuity.