Join Electrical Alliance: Electricians, apprentices and helpers needed!

Published April 16, 2024 at 12:00PM | Updated May 3, 2024 at 3:27PM

Earn top dollar with full benefits!

When you join the Electrical Alliance, you get to contribute to the biggest projects in the area, all while earning top dollar and employer-paid benefits.

As an Electrical Alliance worker, you get a Salary Range $11.50 — $54.00/Hour, Paid Apprenticeship, Continuing education to advance within the industry, Safer working conditions and top-tier safety training, Full Family medical care, eye care, dental care, and EAP programs, Paid time off, and Employer Paid Retirement Benefits: Pensions and Annuity.