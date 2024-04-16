Flames shoot from Manassas home

A structure fire occurred at 8759 Antonia Avenue in Manassas. According to initial information, Prince William County fire and rescue crews responded to the scene.

At least five people were displaced after the fire, according to initial reports.

The fire was visible from two sides of a single-family house. All occupants were safely outside. The fire broke out at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

We’re unclear how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you’re nearby, please text photos from the scene to 571-989-1695.