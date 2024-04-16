News

Flames shoot from Manassas home

By Uriah Kiser

A view of a house on Antonia Avenue that caught fire on April 16, 2024. [Reader submitted photo]
A structure fire occurred at 8759 Antonia Avenue in Manassas. According to initial information, Prince William County fire and rescue crews responded to the scene.

At least five people were displaced after the fire, according to initial reports.

The fire was visible from two sides of a single-family house. All occupants were safely outside. The fire broke out at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

We’re unclear how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If you’re nearby, please text photos from the scene to 571-989-1695.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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