Early morning Woodbridge house fire

Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue press release: Earlier this morning, units were dispatched to the 13400 block of Princedale Drive for a report of a house fire. Crews arrived to find a fire in an attached garage; extinguishment quickly followed. Unfortunately, the structure sustained moderate damage and was posted unsafe to occupy by the building official.

The Red Cross responded and assisted three (3) adults and one (1) child who were displaced. There were no injuries reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was accidental through the improper storage of oily rags.