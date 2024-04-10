Raising Cane’s brings its chicken fingers to Manassas

Raising Cane’s press release: Once a site where historic battles were fought, Manassas will soon claim a victory of its own with Raising Cane’s bringing its ONE LOVE ® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – to the city, opening doors to its first Restaurant in Manassas on Tuesday, April 9.

Located at 9501 Liberia Avenue, Raising Cane’s continues to expand in Northern Virginia. The friendly Crew will be serving up Cane’s Chicken Fingers, freshly squeezed lemonade, buttery Texas toast and, of course, its signature Cane’s Sauce in a spacious dining room featuring graphics that reflect the history of Manassas.

In addition to dine-in and carryout options, Customers in a rush can order online or via the Cane’s mobile app for order ahead and quick and easy pick-up.

The Restaurant’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.