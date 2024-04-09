Two adults, child displaced after Dale Forest apartment fire

Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue (Press Release): Last evening, units were dispatched to the 14200 Block of Wilderness Lane (Dale Forest Apartments) for a fire report in an apartment.

Crews arrived with light smoke in the building. All occupants had safely evacuated the building. A fire was discovered in an apartment and was quickly extinguished. There were no reported injuries.

One apartment unit was declared unsafe to occupy by the building official. The Red Cross assisted the two adults and one child displaced from the impacted unit. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was a battery-operated scrubber igniting nearby combustibles.