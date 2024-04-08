Two apartments uninhabitable at the Shorehaven



Crews were called to an apartment fire on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 4:18 a.m.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews went to the Shorehaven Apartments in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries for a fire to have been extinguished.

Crews arrived on the scene to discover a fire on a balcony and requested additional units to assist. The fire was confined to the balcony with limited extension into two units.

All of the building’s occupants had safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. The building official posted two apartment units that were unsafe to occupy.

The Red Cross assisted three of the displaced occupants. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined careless disposal of smoking material ignited the fire.