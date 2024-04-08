Spanberger in Prince William tomorrow to announce $2.5 million for Prince infrastructure project

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, community leaders and residents of Prince William County will gather for a significant milestone in local infrastructure development. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, representing Virginia’s 7th congressional district, will join Prince William County officials for a press conference marking the securing of $2.5 million in funding for an interchange at Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway.

Recently signed into law, the funding is earmarked for constructing an interchange and other enhancements at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., will occur at the James J. McCoart Administration Building Plaza, located at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The project’s focal point is the establishment of a Single Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) at the Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway intersection. This infrastructure development aims to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance safety measures, improve accessibility and connectivity, and bolster regional economic initiatives.

Additionally, the allocated funds will support the construction of sidewalks and trail segments, contributing to pedestrian and cyclist safety while enhancing their mobility options within the community.

Spanberger’s efforts underscore a collaborative approach between federal and local authorities to address critical infrastructure needs, reflecting a commitment to advancing the well-being and prosperity of Prince William County residents.