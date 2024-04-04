Manassas schools propose calendar overhaul to enhance teacher development

Manassas City Public Schools has released recommendations for the 2024-2025 academic calendar. These recommendations focus on optimizing professional development opportunities for teachers while maintaining instructional integrity for students.

Under the guidance of Katy Keegan, Director of Professional Learning, and Dr. Ed Stephenson, Director of Instruction, the division proposes a broad range of professional learning needs across grade levels. For grades K-6, the emphasis is on literacy, including the Science of Reading through Canvas courses, new intervention programs, and individualized reading plans for grades K-3.

Additionally, unpacking new English Language Arts (ELA) and math standards, differentiated instruction, cooperative learning structures, ST Math, behavioral supports, and new teacher workshops are prioritized.

According to school division documents, grades 7-8 and 9-12 share similar needs. They focus on maximizing instructional time, unpacking new standards, differentiated instruction, advanced academics, and collaborative teaching. Across all grade levels, there is a significant focus on professional development in literacy, math, and behavioral support, as well as practical instruction and assessment strategies.

The calendar recommendations for the upcoming academic year include labeling all student holidays, except parent-teacher conferences, as Professional Days. This aims to dedicate more time to addressing the identified professional learning needs. Additional changes include moving certain holidays to align better with professional development schedules, shifting early release days to Wednesdays, and adding four more early release days throughout the year.

Two options are proposed for the placement and structuring parent-teacher conferences and other holidays, each maintaining the required number of instructional and teacher days. Option A suggests keeping parent-teacher conferences on an early release day. At the same time, Option B proposes making parent-teacher conferences a full day off for students, adjusting the professional day schedule, and extending winter break to accommodate these changes.

Both options ensure that the allotted time for professional learning and collaborative planning remains consistent with current levels, ensuring teachers have adequate time for individual and collaborative professional development. The Professional Learning team is tasked with developing guidelines to allow schools and departments to build a year-long schedule that meets or exceeds the current calendar’s minimum hours for professional learning and collaboration.

The school board will hear the proposal at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 6 p.m., at Jennie Dean Elementary School, 9601 Prince William Street in Manassas.