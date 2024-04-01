Sinkhole forms on Route 610; Traffic delays expected

A sinkhole formed on Route 610 Road in North Stafford.

VDOT crews are on the scene to repair the hole in the center of the westbound portion of the street at Novak Drive. Garrisonville is reduced to a single westbound and eastbound lane near Novak Drive to allow crews to investigate the cause of the sinkhole and make repairs.

Route 610 traffic travels through the work zone in the eastbound travel lanes, with one lane open in each direction.

The sinkhole is 12 inches wide, with a depression in the pavement for several feet around the opening. VDOT tells us it did not detect a gas leak in the area.

A driver notified Potomac Local News of the sinkhole last night, Sunday, March 31, 2024, and we called the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to report it.