Prince William County Public Schools seek new Student representatives for School Board

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) call for students to step up and become new student representatives on the county school board. The deadline to apply is tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. This opportunity gives students a direct voice in important decisions affecting their education and school community.

Isabella Aversano and Fernanda Morante, both 18, serve as student representatives on the school board. They recently shared insights into their roles and experiences.

Aversano outlined the responsibilities of student representatives, stating, “The bare bones of our duties are to write remarks for each meeting and present those.” She emphasized the importance of gathering perspectives from all 14 high schools in the county through Senate meetings, where issues affecting students are discussed.

One significant topic addressed by Aversano and Morante was the implementation of metal detectors in the county’s middle and high schools. Aversano noted varying student reactions but stressed the importance of clarifying information and addressing concerns through effective communication with students.

Reflecting on their interactions with adults on the school board, Morante expressed satisfaction, stating, “I definitely feel like they’re listening to me.” She highlighted the support received from advisors and board members, emphasizing open communication channels via email.

When asked about their impact on underserved communities, Aversano highlighted initiatives to amplify student voices across diverse groups within schools. Morante shared an example of collaborating with fifth graders to advocate for recess in middle schools, citing research supporting its benefits for students.

Both said many students have appeared at school board meetings to advocate for recess in middle school. “Honestly, I thought it was really impressive of the middle school students to go to the meetings,” said Aversano. “When these little fifth-grade girls, one of them couldn’t even see over the podium, it was adorable.’

Aversano and Morante offered advice to aspiring student representatives, emphasizing the importance of empathy, perspective-taking, and balance between responsibilities and academics. They also underscored the support network available from advisors, fellow representatives, and school officials.

Aversano and Morante encouraged students to seize the opportunity to become student representatives and make a tangible difference in their school community.

Interested students can find more information on the PWCS website.