Four businesses displaced due to fire

Fire and rescue crews were called to a fire at Lake Ridge Orthodontics today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 5:31 a.m.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 2000 block off of Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge earlier this morning for a report from a passerby of fire through the roof of an office building.

Crews arrived with heavy fire showing from a two-story office building. Large master streams were utilized to extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, but four businesses have been displaced.

Crews are still on the scene, extinguishing hot spots and conducting overhauls. The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the fire cause investigation.