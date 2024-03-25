Two at Montclair residents displaced after candle fire

Two people were displaced from a home in Montclair after a candle torched a mattress.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 15200 block of Larkspur Lane at 11:43 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2024, for a reported house fire.

Crews learned about the candle igniting a mattress and found heavy smoke conditions on the second floor. The two occupants had safely evacuated the home.

The fire was located and extinguished. No injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the structure was unsafe to occupy. T

The Red Cross assisted the two displaced adults.

The Prince William County fire marshal says allowing an open flame near combustible material is dangerous.

The Fire Marshal’s Office warns against using candles. If candles are used, special precautions should be taken.

He added, never leave a burning candle unattended. Never position a candle where it can be easily disturbed or knocked over.

Keep the candle at least 3’ from any combustible material. Ensure the candle is secured in a sturdy holder that contains and protects the flame. Children and pets should always be monitored near any burning candle.