Woodbridge man takes 3rd consecutive win in Marine Corps 17.75K at Prince William Forest Park

Jonathan Ladson, 32, from Woodbridge, won the Marine Corps 17.75K today at Prince William Forest Park. He finished the run in one hour, six minutes, and 26 seconds.

For the third year in a row, Ladson and Alex Trouteaud, 44, from Barnesville, Md., were the top two finishers, with Trouteaud trailing by 89 seconds.

From the Marine Corps Marathon organization that organized today’s race:

Though it wasn’t the warmer weather Ladson typically thrives in, the cold and wet didn’t stop him from pushing through and finally winning on his tenth attempt. At the start of 2024, Ladson stated multiple running goals to include taking the 17.75K title. “This was number one,” expressed Ladson.

Rounding out the top three male finishers was Brian Reider, age 38, from Bridgeport, WV. coming in at 1:09:25.

Leading the female finishers was Elizabeth Rodriguez, age 28, from Allentown, Pa. with a time of 1:19:20. “It went really well today,” said Rodriguez. “It was definitely challenging but I thrive on the challenge, so it was super fun. There were lots of hills with a lot of ups and downs, but I really enjoyed it.” Active duty in the Air Force, Rodriguez travels in to participate at multiple MCMO events a year. She is the current Quantico 12K Female Champion.

Coming in as the second place female was Andrea Rodman, age 41, from Bealeton, Va. followed by Alexandra Pena, age 29, from Richmond, Va. Their times were 1:25:27 and 1:26:04, respectfully.

The 1,722 finishers also earned guaranteed entry into the 49th Marine Corps Marathon (MCM). Known as “Access Granted,” finishers also received guaranteed entry into the much anticipated 50th MCM.

The 11.03 mile event, which commemorates the founding year of the United States Marine Corps, is a qualifying event of the 2024 Semper Fidelis Challenge. This challenge is a multi-event combination pushing runners to complete today’s distance, the Marine Corps Historic Half on May 19 in Fredericksburg, Va. and finishing with the Marine Corps Marathon on October 27 in Arlington, Va. The Marine Corps 17.75K is also the first tier of the 2024 Distinguished Participant Program, motivating runners to complete a live event from each of MCMO’s 2024 race weekends.

Runners across the United States are also registered to complete the 17.75K distance virtually. Participants in both the in-person and virtual events received a specially designed technical shirt, finisher medal and more.

Runners have the opportunity to #RunWithTheMarines again on May 19 as part of the Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend in Fredericksburg, Va. Entries are still available online.