Virginia State Parks to hold solar eclipse viewing parties

Virginia State Parks will welcome visitors to view a solar eclipse on April 8. The eclipse will be widely visible in the midwest and the last in the contiguous U.S. until 2044.

Visitors at Leesylvania and Mason Neck state parks in Woodbridge and Fairfax, respectively, will see the moon move across the sun at 2:02 p.m. and the moon obstructing nearly 87% of the sun’s surface by 3:20 p.m.

Visitors to Wilderness Road State Park, about seven hours from here, near the Cumberland Gap, will see 90% of the sun covered, more than any other state park.

Each park will sell in its visitor center or gift shop for $1 while supplies last. You can check out a Full list of state parks holding eclipse viewing events here.