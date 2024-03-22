Five tow truck employees walk free after 2 deputies assaulted over French fries



Police said five employees of a Charlottesville-area tow truck firm assaulted two Stafford sheriff’s deputies at a McDonalds over some French fries. Those two deputies were treated at a local hospital for injuries and released.

Today, those five employees are walking free after being released by a county magistrate after they promised to return to Stafford to appear in court.

The sheriff’s office reports:

On March 21st at 6:24 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight involving 10 people in the lobby of the McDonald’s at 44 Stanstead Road [off Route 17 in south Stafford]. The investigation revealed Jamie Morris, 48, a tow truck driver from Dyke, was upset over his French fry order. This led to a verbal dispute with store staff. Another customer came to the defense of employees, and the verbal altercation continued in the lobby.

Deputies determined there was no assault, and store management requested Morris and the group of Ace‘s Towing employees with him leave the property. The tow truck group was given ample opportunity to leave, but refused. Management proceeded to tell the group they were trespassing from the property.

One tow truck employee, William Morris, Jr., 36, of Dyke was unfamiliar with trespass laws and refused to leave. Morris, Jr. was subsequently informed he was under arrest for trespass. Instead of complying with the arrest, he attempted to flee on foot. He was tackled approximately 20 yards away and handcuffed.

As he was being brought to a patrol car for transport, an irate mob of tow truck employees began encircling one of the deputies.

The tow truck employees became more agitated and were impeding the investigation. They had been previously told to leave, but continued to shout obscenities and refused to vacate the property.

OC spray was utilized as the rowdy group surrounded the deputy. As one suspect was being detained, Jamie Ragland, 27, of Gordonsville grabbed a deputy around his neck and threw the deputy on the ground.

Consequently, Ragland was tasered and placed in handcuffs. As additional deputies, Fredericksburg Police Officers and Virginia State Police rushed to the aid of the two deputies, three additional suspects were taken into custody.

Jamie Morris was charged with obstruction and trespass. William Morris, Jr. was charged with trespass, obstruction and vandalism. Jamie Ragland was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, and obstruction. William Morris, Sr., 57 of Dyke was charged with obstruction. Monica Morris, 45, of Gordonsville was charged with obstruction. All five were released by the magistrate.

Two deputies were injured during the incident and required treatment at a local hospital. Please continue to pray for the safety of all law enforcement officers and the speedy recovery of our deputies.