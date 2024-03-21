Man shot after argument over auto parts

A Woodbridge man faces charges stemming from a shooting on March 4, 2024.

Officers responded to Aggressive Customs, a shop that wraps vehicles, located at 905 Highams Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. Police said two men were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when one of the men shot the other.

Police said victim, a 43-year-old man and the shooter were arguing over vehicle parts. Police said the shooter grabbed a gun and fired a round, striking the victim in the upper body, causing injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Sang Kyun OH, 44, of 500 Highams Ct. in Woodbridge is charged with malicious wounding, shooting within a building, and use of a firearm in commission

of a felony.

He’s due in court on April 23, 2024.