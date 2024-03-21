Fires out: Crews to focus on hot spots as smoke lingers

Fire crews work to douse a blaze behind Ashdale Shopping Center in Dale City [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] Brush fires burn at Locust Shade Park in Triangle. [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] Fire crews work to douse a blaze behind Ashdale Shopping Center in Dale City [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

Prince William County fire officials say all brush fires have been extinguished.

Firefighters responded to 39 brush fires across the county on Wednesday, March 2024, including blazes in Dale City, Locust Shade Park near Quantico, and Nokesville.

The fires closed Route 1, causing significant delays for those trying to exit Quantico Marine Corps Base. The road reopened about 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the fires damaged no structures. Crews will return to the scene of the fires today to clean up and put out any hot spots. The fire locations were heavily wooded, making it difficult to extinguish the flames fully.

Prince William fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy:

There are no active fires in the County as of 8:00 AM this morning. Crews were in position to keep an eye on the Locust Shade fire during the night hours. This morning, units went back to the scene to extinguish hot spots. We will continue to monitor the site today and conduct additional clean up activities as needed. The area involved can be described as heavily wooded with deep ground cover making it extremely difficult to fully extinguish. Smoke and the smell of smoke will most likely linger in the area for some time. There is no threat to any structures or residents in the area. The weather is predicted to be slightly better today. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for elevated fire weather conditions across the entire region through this evening. The biggest factor that will help is the prediction of weaker winds today, but other conditions will continue to dry fine fuels (vegetation). However, rain is on the way being forecasted for Friday evening into Saturday.

A rainy Friday and Saturday are in store; rain could sometimes be heavy.

On Friday, expect rain, mainly after 8 p.m., with as much as half and three-quarters of an inch possible. On Saturday, expect rain again and a high temperature of nearly 58 degrees.