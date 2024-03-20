Call to Action: Manassas Pet Food Pantry needs donations

Greetings, Prince William – Animal lovers, the Pet Food Pantry at City of Manassas Animal Shelter needs donations of pet food to help those who temporarily need assistance in feeding their pets. Donations of dry and canned pet food plus treats for dogs and cats, pet food for small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, etc.) and cat litter are welcome! Items can be brought to the animal shelter at 10039 Dean Drive, Manassas 20110. If your kids are looking for a Spring Break service project, they could hold a pet food drive! Please call 703.257.2420 for more information and shelter hours.

Prince William County Police Department is holding a Fill the Cruiser event for the County’s Animal Services Center March 28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come load up the police vehicle with your donations of pet food, pet toys, kitty litter and more to feed those furbabies! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TkJF9W for a list of requested items. Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.6465 for more information.

for the County’s Animal Services Center March 28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come load up the police vehicle with your of pet food, pet toys, kitty litter and more to feed those furbabies! Please visit https://bit.ly/3TkJF9W for a list of requested items. Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.6465 for more information. The wonderful staff at Boxes of Basics reports they have a critical shortage of boys’ pants in sizes 6 & 12, girls’ tops in sizes 14 & 16, and girls’ size 8 pants. If you’re clearing out closets and have clean, gently used kids’ clothing in these sizes, they would welcome your donation ! You can also purchase clothing from their Amazon Wish List or make an online donation and they’ll do the shopping! You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping disadvantaged children in the local community get the clothing they desperately need! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

reports they have a critical shortage of boys’ pants in sizes 6 & 12, girls’ tops in sizes 14 & 16, and girls’ size 8 pants. If you’re clearing out closets and have clean, gently used kids’ clothing in these sizes, they would welcome your ! You can also purchase clothing from their Amazon Wish List or make an online donation and they’ll do the shopping! You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping disadvantaged children in the local community get the clothing they desperately need! Please email [email protected] to learn more. You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on March 27, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates.

needs who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on March 27, 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting or to inquire about alternate dates. If you need service hours for school, church, etc., the Town of Dumfries is holding their Dumfries Spring Clean-Up on April 6, beginning at 9am. Everyone’s welcome! Volunteers will meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries for check-in. Fresh air, volunteering with friends and family, cleaning up the community – what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning! Please visit https://bit.ly/48E96Ka to register, call 703.221.3400, ext. 119 or email [email protected] to learn more.

on April 6, beginning at 9am. Everyone’s welcome! will meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries for check-in. Fresh air, volunteering with friends and family, cleaning up the community – what a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning! Please visit https://bit.ly/48E96Ka to register, call 703.221.3400, ext. 119 or email [email protected] to learn more. Come out April 6 and be a River Hero! Friends of the Occoquan is holding their Spring River Cleanup at 5 different sites in Prince William County, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Preregistration is recommended by emailing [email protected]. Bottled drinks and snacks will be available. Enjoy your Saturday morning with friends by doing your part to keep the source of our drinking water safe and pristine! Please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org and scroll down the Home page for more information.

at 5 different sites in Prince William County, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Preregistration is recommended by emailing [email protected]. Bottled drinks and snacks will be available. Enjoy your Saturday morning with friends by doing your part to keep the source of our drinking water safe and pristine! Please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org and scroll down the Home page for more information. Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding a March Cleanup March 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.! They’ll be picking up litter in an area along Sudley Road and Battleview Parkway. Volunteers should meet in the rear parking lot of Cracker Barrel, 10801 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Supplies provided, please bring a water bottle. Here’s another way to get those service hours and clean up litter in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49tRBMP to sign up, email [email protected] or call 571.285.3772 to learn more.

March 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.! They’ll be picking up litter in an area along Sudley Road and Battleview Parkway. should meet in the rear parking lot of Cracker Barrel, 10801 Battleview Parkway, Manassas 20109. Supplies provided, please bring a water bottle. Here’s another way to get those service hours and clean up litter in our community! Please visit https://bit.ly/49tRBMP to sign up, email [email protected] or call 571.285.3772 to learn more. Save the Date and get a jump on spring cleaning! Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a Free Document Shredding Event March 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for residents only , unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more.

Event March 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until trucks reach capacity. The event is located at Pfitzner Stadium parking lot, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is for , unavailable for businesses and commercial patrons. Please visit www.pwcva.gov/events/free-paper-shredding-residents for more information, email [email protected] to learn more. If you love working with special needs youth and horses and you’re at least 14 years old, Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center , 16198 Silver Lake Road in Haymarket, wants to meet you! Please attend their Volunteer Open House March 23, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. to learn how you can support this wonderful program. No horse experience necessary, training provided, and you’ll feel great as you help this organization achieve their mission of “Changing Lives One Hoofbeat at a Time!” Please visit www.rainbowriding.org to fill out an online volunteer application, email [email protected] or call 703.794.5308 for more information.

, 16198 Silver Lake Road in Haymarket, wants to meet you! Please attend their Open House March 23, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. to learn how you can support this wonderful program. No horse experience necessary, training provided, and you’ll feel great as you help this organization achieve their mission of “Changing Lives One Hoofbeat at a Time!” Please visit www.rainbowriding.org to fill out an online volunteer application, email [email protected] or call 703.794.5308 for more information. StreetLight Community Ministries still needs volunteers who can provide a nourishing dinner for 30 people each night at the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center, 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge through March 31. Meals should be prepared at home and provided in disposable aluminum pans or serving trays; drop off is between 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. only. Desserts and sides are also appreciated but not required. It’s a fantastic group project, and you’ll feel great knowing you are providing a delicious homecooked meal for our homeless neighbors! Please visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lowvd4/ to sign up. If you sign up to bring a meal and cannot honor your commitment/make it on time, please email [email protected] or call 571.677.2883.