Barber named Stafford economic development director

Stafford County has a new director of economic development. Liz Barber was named the ED for the county, the second in less than a year.
It’s a promotion for Barber, who was already serving as the interim director and had been working as a business manager before that since 2023.
Barber replaces Kyle Alwine, who served in the role last fall. John Holden led the department from 2018 until Spring 2023. Holden often expressed excitement about the potential for “downtown” Stafford, a mixed-use center envisioned on 23 acres of county-owned property next to the county government center.
With the growing Embrey Mill Towne Center nearby, it’s yet to be seen if “downtown” Stafford will ever materialize. However, the Board of Supervisors approved 5,440 apartment homes in five-story buildings in the area in 2021. County staff told supervisors that businesses would only build if nearby homes were within walking distance to support them.
Barber followed County Administrator Randal Vosburg to Stafford from Florida. Vosburg announced he would resign from his position in April 2024 after 20 months on the job.
Barber has work ahead of her. The county’s strategic economic plan has not been updated since 2015.
Here’s the press release announcing Barber’s appointment.
Stafford County Administrator Randal Vosburg announces the selection of Liz Barber as the County’s new Economic Development Director Interim Director and has previously been the Business Development Manager for Stafford’s Department of Economic Development since 2023. Barber came to Stafford from Sebring, Florida, where she worked as Legislative Affairs and Grants Coordinator for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. She also served as President and CEO of the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and led the area’s economic development and small business expansion efforts.
“Liz distinguished herself as Interim Economic Development Director and I am delighted she is stepping into the role permanently,” said County Administrator Randal Vosburg. “Not only does she have fresh perspectives and energy, she is also a small business owner and understands the challenges businesses face at every step.”
“Stafford County’s unique location, between DC and Richmond and on the edge of Marine Corps Base Quantico, gives it incredible potential” stated Barber. “My goal is to build off of the department’s momentum by cultivating relationships with business owners of all sizes, encouraging balanced partnerships with developers, and continuing to collaborate with regional, state, and federal associations and agencies that share common goals with our organization.”
Barber serves on the Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board, which guides and oversees federally funded employment and training programs for economically disadvantaged individuals. She also serves on the Total Military Community Alliance (TMCA) Board, which works to improve employment avenues for transitioning service members, their spouses, and veterans.
She is a recent graduate of the Virginia Institute for Economic Development at Virginia Tech and holds a Master of Professional Studies degree with a focus on Executive Leadership from Hodges University. She lives in Stafford County with her husband, Daniel, and their rambunctious cockapoo, Buffy. She and Daniel also own a small business in Florida.