Barber named Stafford economic development director

Stafford County has a new director of economic development. Liz Barber was named the ED for the county, the second in less than a year.

It’s a promotion for Barber, who was already serving as the interim director and had been working as a business manager before that since 2023.

Barber replaces Kyle Alwine, who served in the role last fall. John Holden led the department from 2018 until Spring 2023. Holden often expressed excitement about the potential for “downtown” Stafford, a mixed-use center envisioned on 23 acres of county-owned property next to the county government center.

With the growing Embrey Mill Towne Center nearby, it’s yet to be seen if “downtown” Stafford will ever materialize. However, the Board of Supervisors approved 5,440 apartment homes in five-story buildings in the area in 2021. County staff told supervisors that businesses would only build if nearby homes were within walking distance to support them.

Barber followed County Administrator Randal Vosburg to Stafford from Florida. Vosburg announced he would resign from his position in April 2024 after 20 months on the job.

Barber has work ahead of her. The county’s strategic economic plan has not been updated since 2015.

Here’s the press release announcing Barber’s appointment.