Virginia Women and Family Support Center expands to provide services for homeless

Virginia Women and Family Support Center (VAWFSC) has announced expanded services aimed at assisting homeless mothers in the region.

The center, dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for homeless women and their families, unveiled its plans to increase its capacity and offerings to address the growing issue of homelessness among women and children.

Effective March 1, 2024, VAWFSC expanded its operations with the opening of three new houses located in Haymarket, Gainesville, and Manassas. Additionally, the organization has relocated to a larger office space in Gainesville to accommodate its growing initiatives. These developments mark a significant step forward in the center’s mission to provide shelter and support to homeless pregnant mothers and their families.

With the expansion, VAWFSC now has the capacity to house over 18 pregnant mothers and their families at any given time. The organization is currently in the process of renovating and updating these facilities to ensure they meet the needs of their residents.

In addition to providing housing, VAWFSC is also focusing on offering comprehensive programs aimed at addressing various issues faced by homeless women and families. These programs include mental health support, trauma counseling, maternal wellness services, and workforce development initiatives.

The expansion of services comes at a critical time as homelessness among families continues to be a pressing issue in the region. Recent statistics show a 12.1% increase in homelessness among families in nearby areas, highlighting the urgent need for support and resources for vulnerable populations.

Over the past year, VAWFSC has made significant strides in supporting homeless pregnant women, with 78 individuals benefiting from the organization’s programs and services. These efforts have resulted in tangible outcomes, including increased education completion rates, improved financial management skills, access to trauma care, and enhanced job-related skills.

The impact report released by VAWFSC showcases the organization’s commitment to providing holistic support and empowering women on their journey toward self-sufficiency. Through its expanded services and ongoing initiatives, VAWFSC aims to break the cycle of homelessness and create brighter futures for homeless women and their families.

Individuals interested in supporting VAWFSC’s mission and learning more about its programs can visit their website at vawfsc.org.