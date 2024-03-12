Onville Road widening project public meeting March 27

Stafford County residents are invited to participate in a public hearing regarding the proposed widening of Onville Road.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anne Moncure Elementary School, aims to inform the community about a significant infrastructure project that could reshape transportation in the area.

The project, which focuses on the stretch of Onville Road from Worth Avenue to Hulvey Drive, proposes the construction of a continuous two-way left turn lane (TWLTL) and sidewalks on both sides of the road. These improvements are designed to enhance traffic flow, increase capacity, and bolster pedestrian safety along the corridor.

Residents will have the opportunity to review the proposed plans, including the National Environmental Policy Act document, which outlines the project’s environmental impact. The Stafford County Department of Capital Projects will make these materials available for inspection at their office located at 2128 Richmond Highway, Suite 203, Stafford, VA 22554, during regular business hours.

In addition to the public hearing, residents can submit written or oral comments by April 6, 2024, to Khapel Akbari at the Stafford County Department of Capital Projects office or via email at [email protected]. All comments should reference “Onville Road Widening Public Comment” in the subject heading.

The project, estimated to cost $23.2 million, will be funded through a combination of federal, state, and local sources. Preliminary engineering is slated to begin in August 2025, with construction expected to commence in the fall of 2029.

Stafford County representatives will thoroughly review and evaluate all feedback received during the public hearing and comment period. Community engagement is paramount as the county moves forward with this critical infrastructure initiative.