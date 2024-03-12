Fatal crash investigation unfolds at Woodbridge intersection

Authorities responded to a tragic incident on March 10, 4:51 AM, at Richmond Highway (Route 1) and Easy Street in Woodbridge.

Initial findings suggest that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Route 1. at a high speed when the vehicle veered out of control. The Corolla crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, colliding with a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica.

The sole occupant of the Corolla, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Pacifica suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, with their conditions reported as non-life threatening.

Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision. The identity of the deceased driver has not been disclosed by law enforcement due to their age. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Those involved in the crash have been identified as follows:

Deceased Driver:

– A 17-year-old male juvenile from Woodbridge was driving the 2016 Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica:

– A 42-year-old woman from Manassas.

The passenger in the 2023 Chrysler Pacifica:

– A 46-year-old man from Chantilly.