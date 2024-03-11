Warmer as week progresses | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Residents can expect continued windy conditions this afternoon as the National Weather Service forecasts strong winds until late afternoon.

High pressure is anticipated to return tonight and persist through the middle of the week, bringing with it rapidly rising temperatures well above the seasonal average. However, there is a potential for another bout of unsettled weather toward the week’s end.

The latest observations reveal winds of up to 40 knots at approximately 2,800 feet above ground level, indicating the possibility of gusts exceeding 45 mph as boundary layer mixing intensifies. Despite the persisting gusts, forecast soundings suggest a gradual decrease in maximum gust potential throughout the afternoon, raising the possibility of an early cancellation of the Wind Advisory.

Throughout the afternoon, any lingering clouds along the Allegheny Front are expected to dissipate, giving way to abundant sunshine. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the 50s across most areas, with slightly cooler conditions in the mountains where highs are expected to remain in the 40s.

As evening approaches, winds are expected to diminish as the pressure gradient over the region weakens. Nonetheless, gusty winds, reaching speeds of around 20-25 mph, are forecasted to persist through the night, particularly on elevated terrain where a low-level jet stream may enhance wind speeds. Overnight temperatures are expected to settle in the 30s, around normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead, Tuesday promises sunny skies with highs soaring to around 70°F, accompanied by a gentle west wind. Overnight, temperatures are forecasted to remain mild, with mostly clear conditions and lows hovering around 40°F. Wednesday follows suit with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, while Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear with lows around 45°F.

In the short term, a large surface high centered over the Southeastern United States is set to move offshore into the southwestern Atlantic, maintaining dry conditions through midweek.

With temperatures well above average, reaching the 60s to lower 70s during the day and upper 30s to 40s at night, residents can anticipate a welcome respite from the recent cold snap.