New Crimson Coward Chicken offers fresh, spicy cuisine

The opening had big scissors and big enthusiasm. [Photo: Mike Salmon] John Filipiak, of Crimson Coward, noted the fresh cooking method at Crimson Coward. [Photo: Mike Salmon] Chicken samples and cake were a hit after the ribbon cutting. [Photo: Mike Salmon] Colonial Forge Eagles cheerleaders included Averie Barnes, Katelynn Smith, Ruth Chung, and Grace O’Mallie. [Photo: Mike Salmon]

The five levels of spicy chicken is a feature at Crimson Coward, so at the recent opening of this area’s first restaurant, they put it out there that the “Burrrrn Baby, Burn” variety is only for the super spicey palettes.

Their description is “our hottest level,” but Crimson chef Nabil Asad isn’t sugar-coating it. “It’s very, very hot,” he said, pointing at the spices they use. You really have to have a high tolerance,” he said. It’s a variety of “Nashville Hot,” with an extra kick that’s Crimson Coward’s specialty.

Even the “Hot” chicken description at the next level down described the taste as “feel the burn.” Down the list, medium is the next, followed by mild and then “country,” which is chicken with no heat, it said.

These were all highlighted on opening day, March 8, where they cut the ribbon at the Stafford location in the Embrey Mill Town Center, around the corner from Colonial Forge High School. After the football game, the Colonial Forge Eagles will flock to the Crimson if it’s open late enough, said a group of Eagle cheerleaders were on the scene to help with the ribbon cutting.

Some noted that they can’t handle hot food, but there’s always the “country” selection.

The cheerleaders were on spring break, but taking time off from their vacation was part of the deal. When the time came, they ate some free chicken while yelling out a revelation. “We’ve done these ceremonies before,” one added.

Others at the ribbon cutting included Raymond Bell and Wendy Zelazny of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Pamela Yeung, John Filipiak of Crimson Coward, Asad’s business partner.

The restaurant’s secret is its fresh ingredients, made-to-order menu, and open kitchen, which customers can watch. “We make everything in-house except the French fries,” Filipiak said.

Also on the menu are macaroni and cheese, desserts, and drinks to soothe the burning mouth after some spicey varieties.

The name “Crimson Coward” comes from the color of the various spice levels up to the most crimson red in the “Burrrrn Baby Burn,” and the coward is another term for chicken, said Molly Link, a spokesperson for the company. Crimson Coward is based in Los Angeles and plans to open 50 additional stores in the Washington, D.C. area.

The Stafford store is the second on the East Coast, following the opening of a Woodbridge location last year. Fredericksburg is next, with a new restaurant planned across from Mary Washington University.