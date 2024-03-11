Manassas City Council advertises higher property tax rate; Potential rise in homeowner, renter costs ahead



The Manassas City Council has voted to adopt an advertised property tax rate of $1.28 per $100 of property value, a decision that could lead to increased tax bills for homeowners and potentially higher costs for renters as landlords pass on the additional expense.

During the council session Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Interim City Manager Douglass Keen suggested a proactive approach, recommending an incremental increase to allow for flexibility in adjusting the rate before final approval. Council members engaged in a thorough discussion regarding the potential impacts of the proposed rate.

Council member Pamela Sebeksy expressed concerns about future financial stability, citing declining revenue from gas taxes and the need to prepare for unforeseen circumstances. Others, like Council member Theresa Coates Ellis, advocated for maintaining a flat tax rate, while Councilwoman Sonia Vasquez Luna emphasized the importance of raising taxes to safeguard against future uncertainties, such as another pandemic.

Councilman Ralph Smith suggested the $1.28 rate, after the council failed to adopted an advertised rate that was a penny less. Ultimately, the council voted 4-2 in favor of the advertised tax rate, with Council members Wolfe and Ellis casting the dissenting votes.

The adoption of the advertised tax rate signals a potential increase in tax bills for residents, with the exact impact to be revealed during an upcoming work session on Wednesday, March 13. While the council may revisit the rate before final budget approval in May, the advertised rate serves as a baseline that cannot be exceeded.

Keen had previously presented a comprehensive budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025, addressing various community needs and priorities. The proposed budget aimed to balance essential services, employee retention, and targeted capital improvements while considering the city’s long-term financial stability.

Residents were already facing an average $266 in increase in the average tax bill, with a corresponding $7.71 increase in the monthly utility bill, under Keen’s budget proposal.