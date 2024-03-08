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Residents of the Mid-Atlantic states can expect some changes in the weather over the next few days, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. High pressure will remain in place today, but an area of low pressure is set to move across the region on Saturday, bringing with it unsettled conditions.

Today, partly sunny skies are anticipated, with a high near 61 degrees. However, as high pressure moves off to the east, clouds will increase throughout the day. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will be cooler compared to yesterday, but they will still remain above average, reaching into the upper 50s to low 60s.

As the day progresses, winds will shift out of the southeast. There’s a chance of rain moving in after 4 a.m. Saturday, with temperatures dropping to around 42 degrees. The rain is expected to continue into Saturday, becoming heavier by morning. Saturday’s forecast calls for rain, mainly after 7 a.m., with a high near 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100%, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The unsettled weather is expected to persist into Saturday night, with rain likely before 1 a.m. Sunday. Clouds will gradually decrease, becoming partly cloudy by early Sunday morning. Sunday’s forecast offers a return to mostly sunny skies, with a high near 53 degrees Fahrenheit. However, it will be breezy, with west winds increasing throughout the day.

Heading into the new week, dry, cool, and breezy conditions are expected to return as high pressure builds back into the region late Sunday into the early part of next week. Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 55 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by breezy conditions.