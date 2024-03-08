LaClair named Manassas police FTO of the Year

Manassas City Police Department acknowledges Master Police Officer M. LaClair as the Field Training Officer (FTO) of the Year for 2023. An FTO is the senior training officer accompanying new or lateral police officers during their training period.

MPO LaClair exceeds FTO expectations, adopting a cautious approach to his role, according to a city police spokesman. He consistently seeks to challenge trainees, incorporating additional training and extracurricular requirements to bolster their knowledge, skills, and abilities. MPO LaClair exemplifies the Department’s core values and fosters connections between trainees’ work and the Department’s mission.

During the orientation phase, MPO LaClair contributed to training graduating recruits and collaborated with other FTOs to ensure proper completion of DCJS forms for probationary officers. His passion for field training is evident, and he consistently performs with utmost effort, a spokesman adds.

Navigating the complexities of being a Field Training Officer presents numerous challenges, which MPO LaClair embraces, proving himself an invaluable asset to the organization. His enthusiasm, dedication, and expertise equip new officers for successful careers, setting a commendable standard for others to follow.

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