Dry and cool today, rainy weekend ahead | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Expect a brief reprieve from wet weather as high pressure takes hold over the Mid-Atlantic states today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, dry, cool, and breezy conditions will prevail until another low-pressure system approaches over the weekend.

As low pressure exits to the northeast, any lingering light rain over northern Maryland is expected to dissipate in the coming hours. Patchy fog may cause locally dense conditions, particularly near and west of the Blue Ridge, but this is anticipated to improve as the morning progresses.

Throughout the day, clouds will gradually decrease east of the Blue Ridge, leading to significant clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the 60s for much of the area, with the potential for highs near 70 in central Virginia Piedmont if clearing occurs earlier than expected.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will begin to build in again late tonight as low pressure approaches heading into Friday.

Tomorrow, partly sunny conditions are forecasted with a high near 60, although clouds will increase ahead of the approaching low-pressure system. Friday night may see a chance of rain after 1 am, with mostly cloudy skies and lows around 42.

The weekend outlook indicates a return to wet weather, with rain expected on Saturday. Highs are forecasted near 58, accompanied by southeast winds and a 90% chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the evolving weather conditions and prepare accordingly for the rainy weekend ahead.