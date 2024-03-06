Rain, fog blanket Mid-Atlantic Region | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Residents in the Mid-Atlantic region can expect unsettled weather as a low-pressure system tracks up the East Coast, accompanied by a cold front advancing from the Ohio River Valley. According to the National Weather Service, this system will bring a mix of rain, fog, and drizzle to the area through tonight.

The day started with a blanket of mid and high-level clouds, hindering the visibility of low clouds and fog. However, surface observations indicate the gradual advancement of fog and low clouds, driven by light southeast winds. These conditions are expected to persist through the morning, gradually lifting as rain approaches from the southwest later in the afternoon.

While the most significant dynamics are expected along a coastal front to the east, sufficient lift and moisture advection are forecasted to produce rain locally as a mid-level dry pocket is overcome later in the day. Rain is anticipated to be most prevalent late this afternoon and into the evening as the coastal low approaches. Additionally, a front from the west will contribute to lift, albeit briefly, into early Thursday morning before dissipating.

Overall, the region should prepare for periods of light rain, drizzle, and areas of fog through tonight as these weather systems traverse the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be higher along the Chesapeake Bay but are forecasted to remain below an inch overall.

Here is a breakdown of the weather forecast: