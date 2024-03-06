Dumfries Town Council considers creating Civil Engagement and Recreation Department

During the recent town council meeting, Tangela Innis, Dumfries Town Manager, spearheaded a discussion on establishing a civil engagement and recreation department.

This dialogue gained momentum during the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 4, 2024, as the town geared up to unveil its newest community center, slated to open at the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad on Graham Park Road, reflecting the growing need for enhanced recreational offerings within the community. A new community center is also slated to open as part of The Rose gaming facility.

Innis outlined the pressing demand for expanded civic engagement efforts, indicating that the workload had surpassed the capacity of the current civic engagement officer. To address this gap, Ennis proposed the allocation of resources for four full-time staff members for an estimated cost of $219,000, supplemented by part-time positions for young individuals at an approximate expense of $30,000, with hourly rates ranging between $12 and $15.

The proposed department’s initial funding would be integrated into the remaining budget for the 2024 fiscal year, with plans for a more comprehensive budgetary framework for the subsequent Fiscal Year 2025.

Councilman Tyrone Brown Mayor Derrick Wood emphasized the proposed department’s significance in catering to the diverse needs of Dumfries residents. He stressed the importance of establishing clear metrics to evaluate the department’s effectiveness and underscored the necessity of incorporating adequate funding from the capital projects budget.

Echoing Brown’s Wood’s sentiments, Councilwoman Selonia Miles advocated for the expeditious establishment of the department, emphasizing the urgency of providing recreational activities for children, particularly with the approaching summer vacation.

Addressing Brown’s Miles’ concerns about the evolving social landscape, characterized by challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and prevalent violence, Mayor Derrick Wood emphasized the pivotal role of the proposed department in rebuilding social skills among children.

Brown Wood further stressed the importance of strategically organizing activities near the south side of Dumfries, where a significant portion of the town’s youth resides, thereby eliminating transportation barriers and fostering community engagement.

Sarah Romero documented this meeting. Become a documenter.