Unsettled weather pattern ahead | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Residents of the Mid-Atlantic are advised to brace for a series of weather systems set to sweep through the region, bringing a mix of rain, fog, and fluctuating temperatures over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has outlined a dynamic weather scenario, with a low-pressure system currently situated over east-central Virginia expected to track towards New England by tonight. Simultaneously, another area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the Southeast, moving up along the East Coast ahead of an approaching cold front from the Ohio River Valley. This combination of atmospheric conditions is likely to result in unsettled weather patterns across the region.

As of the latest observations, a swirl of low pressure has been identified over east-central Virginia, with a rain shield extending towards the Blue Ridge/Catoctin Mountains. Although the steady rain associated with this system is expected to diminish by mid to late morning, lingering clouds are anticipated, particularly over eastern areas, due to trapped moisture and light winds. Some additional rain showers may persist near northeastern Maryland as the system moves away.

Temperature differentials are also expected across the region, with areas southwest of the Potomac River likely to see high temperatures exceeding 70 degrees, while northeastern Maryland may experience temperatures holding in the 50s.

Looking ahead, tonight could see the development of areas of fog, possibly dense in some locations, especially where breaks in the clouds occur. Additionally, precipitation chances are forecast to increase towards daybreak as another weather system approaches from the Southeast and Ohio River Valley.

Tomorrow, the region is expected to experience rain, particularly after 1 p.m., accompanied by patchy fog in the morning hours. Temperatures are forecast to reach around 61 degrees Fahrenheit. Rainfall is expected to continue into Wednesday night before tapering off.

Looking ahead to weekend, rain is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.