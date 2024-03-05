4 displaced, firefighter injured in blaze still under investigation

Fire and rescue crews were called to a townhouse fire in the 10100 block of Cannon Ball Court near Manassas on Monday, March 4, at 10:09 p.m.

The occupants smelled smoke and discovered a fire on the home’s first floor. Prince William County Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Matt Smolksy said all were safely evacuated before the arrival of fire and rescue units.

Crews arrived on the scene, and fire was observed from the front side of the structure. Quick extinguishment was accomplished, but the home sustained moderate damage. No civilian injuries were reported. One firefighter was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Building Official posted the property as unsafe to occupy, displacing three adults and one child. The Red Cross assisted all. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.